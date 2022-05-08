LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Cinco de Mayo” celebrations continued into the weekend in Lansing when

more than a hundred runners and walkers celebrated the holiday by giving back to the community with a 5K run through Maguire Park.

The 5k was organized by the non-profit Cafecito Caliente. Volunteers said events were postponed for the last two years because of the pandemic but they were excited to bring this annual tradition back.

They said all of the proceeds would go towards the Latino Advisory Committee to help provide scholarships to Latino students in the Lansing School District. Both organizers and runners said it was great celebrating a key moment in Mexican history while also helping Latin students in Lansing.

“We like people. I mean just like let’s get people in the community, give them something to cheer about and cheer for,” said Cafecito Caliente President, Sein Paul Benavides said. “Especially with COVID and everything, a lot of people, let’s face it, don’t have that kind of money so anything we can do to help out.” he added.

Benavides said runners came from all around Michigan and even out of the state. Tim Prendergast came with his running group and said the 5k was a great way to help the community while staying active.

“It’s always great to give back to the community and help others that may need it in. Whatever ways we can help, we’d be happy to do,” he said.

Organizers said they hope to increase the Latino Advisory Committee’s annual scholarship awards from five thousand dollars to ten thousand dollars in three years.