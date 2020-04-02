Cities of Lansing and East Lansing provide additional support to homeless for regional needs

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing and the City of East Lansing today announced that they both will provide funding to Holy Cross, Advent House Ministries, Haven House and other local charities to help support their regional work with the homeless population during the COVID-19 crisis.

Advent House Ministries and Holy Cross have both identified homeless people who cannot or do not want to be sheltered, but still need assistance. These dollars will go toward helping those homeless people by providing them with the necessary resources for hygiene and social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Lansing will dedicate $20,000 from its Chronic Homelessness Fund, through the Basic Human Needs Fund.

“I appreciate the work being done by Holy Cross and Advent House Ministries to assist those throughout the region who are homeless. We cannot allow COVID-19 to spread throughout our most vulnerable population.” said Mayor Schor.

The City of East Lansing will dedicate $10,000 in general fund support.

Of the $10,000 the City of East Lansing will be dedicating, funds will be distributed to Holy Cross, Advent House Ministries, Haven House, Child & Family Charities and the Lansing Rescue Mission.