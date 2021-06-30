Citizen Redistricting Committee debate continues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a battle now brewing between Hillsdale College and the University of Michigan involving how to re-draw Michigan’s voting district lines.

That task falls on the new Citizens Redistricting Committee.

Michigan is emphasizing the importance of quote “communities of interest” that share common cultural or historical characteristics.

Hillsdale College officials argue this idea makes politicians more interested in special interest groups rather than individual citizens and are promoting the traditional use of municipal lines such as county, city and township borders wherever possible.