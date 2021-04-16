Citizenship rally being held for immigrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this morning, a coalition of immigrants and their advocates will hold a rally and press conference to request citizenship for immigrants working essential jobs.

Those with the torch of citizenship group say, they will demand state and federal leaders work for justice for those impacted.

Immigrant rights organizer, Danny Caracheo, and DACA recipient, Sergio Martinez, will speak to the group after leading the march to the steps of the capitol.

Today’s rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.