LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Lansing has accepted a multi-million dollar bid to fix the currently closed Moores Park Pool.

The historic pool was closed in 2019 and is now about to turn 100 years old. At that time advocates for its restoration said it was the oldest continually operated public swimming pool in the country.

The city and Preservation Lansing had earlier hired a construction firm to do a study and cost analysis on how much it would cost to do all the necessary repairs and improvements. This amount came in at around $6 million.

The accepted bid totals $6,254,251.80 and was placed by Rhino Recreational Construction from Novi, Michigan. According to the city, it was the only bid placed for the project.

Moores Park Pool in Lansing, Mich. (Photo: WTA Architects and City of Lansing)

In March of 2021 WTA, an architect agency filed a report that included the probable cost of proper rehabilitation of the pool, fundraising options and more.

Designed by former Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz and built in 1922, the J.H. Moores Memorial Natatorium—known as the Moores Park Pool—is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are more than 100 Bintz-designed pools in municipalities across the country.