LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council will meet later this evening to discuss many topics including what do to with a few large properties.

The council will discuss the commercial district for the 300 block of South Washington Square at Kalamazoo Street.

They will also consider the re-zoning of 5400 South Cedar which is the site of the old K-Mart that’s been abandoned for years.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.