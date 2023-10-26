LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Nearly a year ago, Lansing voters approved a $175 million bond to build a new public safety facility. On Thursday, city leaders held a groundbreaking for the new facilities.

The new buildings will house Lansing Police and Fire Department administrations, as well as the 54-A District Court and police lockup. It will replace the old National Guard building at 2500 South Washington Ave.

“Water issues, mold, animals – we have an infestation of bees, bats; I mean there is a lot of issues,” says Ellery Sosebee, Lansing Chief of Police. “Leaky roofs, furnaces going out, stuff like that, that we would eliminate having this new facility. I think when the bond was passed and the officers and the firefighters realized how much their community supported them was a big boost in morale. Now, getting them a new facility will be a big boost in morale. And it will help us recruit the best and brightest new officers to come to the city of Lansing.”

Current facilities have been hampered by a laundry list of concerns and relocation of the city jail facility also put a delay in developing a new City Hall in the city.

While leaders put shovels in the ground Thursday it was more symbolic. No date has been set for construction. Officials set the groundbreaking to honor Saturday’s National First Responders’ Day.