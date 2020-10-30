Lansing City Hall and city facilities to remain closed to public through January 11, 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mayor Andy Schor today signed Executive Order 2020-06 stating that Lansing City Hall and City-owned buildings will remain closed to the public until January 11, 2020, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

City Hall and City buildings will remain accessible to the public by appointment only. The City Clerk’s offices in City Hall and at South Washington Office Complex will remain open to the public for voting purposes through November 3, 2020.

“The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Ingham County and restricting the number of people in City facilities will help keep both our City employees and residents healthy,” said Mayor Schor. “We continue to monitor the situation and will reevaluate when City facilities can safely reopen to the public in the new year.”

Executive Order 2020-06 can be read at www.lansingmi.gov/news.