City must repay $234,000 in grants back to federal government

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Lansing must now repay nearly a quarter of a million dollars back to the federal government over concerns about the city’s former Director of Human Relations and Community Services, Joan Jackson Johnson.

Officials with the Department of Housing and Urban Development say Johnson’s conflicts of interest led to unethical behavior and are now demanding that $234,000 in funding be repaid back.

That money came to the city in the form of grants designed to help the homeless population.

The city appealed the decision but got denied.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor calls the decision disappointing.

Johnson has since stepped down from her role in the city.