City of East Lansing announces new fire chief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas announced the City’s new fire chief on Tuesday.

Dawn Carson will serve as the new East Lansing Fire Department (ELFD) chief beginning Monday, September 20.

Carson has been with ELFD since 1994 and has been the interim chief since former ELFD Chief Randy Talifarro’s retirement in June.

“In Chief Carson’s 27 years with ELFD, she has proven to be a dedicated professional who has risen through the ranks of the department as a result of her high standard of service and leadership,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “In her time as interim chief, Chief Carson has proven that she is ready to step into this important leadership role and we have the utmost confidence in her ability to effectively lead the department in serving East Lansing’s residents.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue on in my long career with the City of East Lansing, serving as the first female chief of ELFD,” said Chief Carson. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of East Lansing in this new capacity.”

C