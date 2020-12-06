City of East Lansing offering extra holiday recycling days

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will be offering extra recycling days and Christmas tree recycling at no cost.

Starting tomorrow and for the following Mondays people are encouraged to have their bins by the road before 7:30 AM to make sure they’re seen and emptied.

For items that can’t be recycled, the City will be offering no-fee holiday refuse collection Dec. 15-Jan. During this time, residents can dispose of extra refuse without the use of a yellow City trash bag.

Starting January 15th there will be several drop-off sites where you can take your live-cut Christmas tree.