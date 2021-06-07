City of East Lansing offices to reopen after 15 months

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing City Hall and the Department of Public Works will re-open its doors to the public later this morning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began 15 months ago.

City employees have been working remotely since last March, but now they’re set to resume in-person transactions.

However, the East Lansing 54B District Court will remain closed to the public except for pre-approved meetings.

City hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday while the DPW office will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.