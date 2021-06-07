City of East Lansing offices to reopen after months

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing City Hall and the Department of Public Works will re-open its doors to the public later this morning for the first time in several months.

City offices originally shut down at the start of the pandemic, but according to Mikell Frey who works in communications for the city, they reopened for a time between June and November, before closing again for In-person services.

The East Lansing 54B District Court will remain closed to the public except for pre-approved meetings.

City hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday while the DPW office will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

CORRECTION: This story has been corrected to reflect that the City of East Lansing offices were open for in-person transactions between June and November, before closing again. A previous version of the story reflected that the offices were shut down for a total of 15 months. We regret this mistake and it has been corrected.