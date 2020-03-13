City of Jackson cancels all recreation programs for two weeks due to coronavirus

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Jackson has announced it is canceling all recreation activities due to ongoing concerns over spreading coronavirus.

As a result, the city will close a community center for two weeks. The cancelations and closure will begin Sunday, March 15 and last through Sunday, March 29.

Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said the city is following recommendations from the state. “Canceling our programs was a difficult decision. However, it’s needed to stop the spread of this illness and keep our community safe. We will continue meal services to make sure basic needs are met,” Hoover said.

The cancellation impacts all youth, adult, and senior programs, along with the closure of the Boos Community Center.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is already closed to the public due to renovations.

The Bitty Basketball program is also canceled on Saturday, March 14.

The City is working with local organizations to continue meals for kids and senior citizens. Working with the Jackson County Food with Friends Program, seniors can pick up to-go meals Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 304 E. Prospect Street.

The City is working with Jackson Public Schools to provide meals for youth, who can pick up to-go meals Monday through Friday at St. Johns United Church of Christ, 801 S. Mechanic Street, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

The City of Jackson will provide updates on programs and other meal locations when they become available. Currently, no other City of Jackson meetings or facilities are planned to close due to the virus.