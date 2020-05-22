City of Jackson closing public pool and skate park for summer 2020 season due to COVID-19

Jackson, Mich (WLNS) — The City of Jackson is announcing the cancellation of all recreation programs and closure of its Nixon Park recreation facility for the summer 2020 season.

This difficult decision was made because of COVID-19 public health concerns and budgetary restrictions.

The Nixon Park facility, which includes a public swimming pool and skate board park, was scheduled to open June 15.



The cancellations impact all youth, adult and senior programs organized by the Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to protecting public health, these changes are also a result of recent budget restrictions.

The City of Jackson is planning for a loss of tax revenue related to the COVID-19 crisis and

City officials are looking for ways to prioritize City services.



Kelli Hoover, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, says this is not a permanent decision.



“Recreation programs will resume and the Nixon Park facility will reopen when COVID-19 concerns are reduced and funds are available to operate them. We are still waiting on direction from State government about when it’s appropriate to re-open other recreation facilities, such as playgrounds, picnic shelters, and community centers,” Hoover said.



The open areas of City parks and trails have remained open during the pandemic. The Ella Sharp Park Golf Course reopened in late April after being closed for several weeks.

Questions about the cancellation of programs should be directed to Andrew Sargeant using the email asargeant@cityofjackson.org.