City of Jackson declares local state of emergency, 1st COVID-19 case confirmed

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson City Mayor Derek Dobies has declared a local state of emergency in the City of Jackson due to the threats coronavirus poses to the public, even as the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed.

According to the Jackson County Health Department, the positive case is a 60 year old female with travel history. She will be closely monitored by the Jackson County Health Department.

Under the state of emergency, the city will make choices to protect the health of all residents and visitors, with special attention on its most vulnerable residents, including the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and low-income people.

“In a city where one in three are in poverty, we recognize the threat coronavirus poses to vulnerable populations in our city, and we are taking a strong stance to be prepared as a community,” said Mayor Dobies. “As we coordinate our emergency response, the declaration positions us to call on additional resources from the county, state and federal government if necessary.”

City administration is already taking the following steps to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus throughout the community:

 City employees who have travelled abroad are self-quarantined as a precaution to COVID-19, and the City has suspended all nonessential business travel outside of Jackson County for employees until further notice.

 In-person City Council meetings, and recreation programming, have been cancelled. City facilities have been closed, and City Hall has been shut down to the general public except by appointment.

 The City is forgoing water shut offs for three weeks to aid with hand-washing and other measures to mitigate spread.

 Precautionary measures are being implemented with incoming communications and bills, and the City is exploring waiving fees for online payment processing to encourage people to pay bills remotely.

 Efforts are being made to reduce physical contact by scaling back non-essential enforcement measures by the City.

 The City is looking into closing down certain buildings and taking public meetings online while being in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

Attached is Mayor Dobies’ declaration of the local state of emergency.