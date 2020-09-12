City of Jackson launches new ways to help educate voters

We are less than two months away from Election Day.

And officials in the City of Jackson are preparing for a busy season with a record number of absentee ballots.

Six news reporter Luke Snyder is here for you with a look at what the city’s doing to prepare.

Aaron Dimick is the public information officer for the City of Jackson, who said there’s not a moment to wait in ramping up election efforts.

“Really the time is now to get things going. And make sure the information is out there so some of the communications efforts is obviously at this time the majority of it is online,” Dimick said.

Communication efforts include a new city web page that will include everything from how to vote absentee to safety protocols as well as ballot proposals.

One of the ballot proposals ask voters if there should be a change in how city hall and treasurer vacancies are filled, something that has caused controversy in the past.

“How it will work is if this charter amendment is approved then lets say someone resigns or dies in office the council will still appoint someone to that position but only until there is an election,” Dimick said.

The city said it’s important for voters to not wait until the last second to fill out your mail-in ballot.

“It’s very important that you plan ahead if you are going to vote by absentee to get that ballot fill it out and mail it in as soon as possible because we have seen a lot of mailing delays,” Dimick said.

Ballots will be available starting September 24.

The City will also install a new drop off box in front of City Hall.