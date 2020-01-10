City of Jackson preparing for potential record flooding

The City of Jackson is asking residents to be prepared for potential record flooding near downtown because of the the amount rain that’s expected to accumulate over the weekend.

Right now the city remains in contact with the Jackson County Emergency Management team whose been closely monitoring the situation for the past several days with the National Weather Service. The biggest concern is with the Grand River’s already high water levels.



“The Grand River in Jackson is considered to be kind of a danger zone as far as flooding. We are expecting almost record flooding here if we do get the amount of rain that is predicted. If anyone is coming downtown, or if you live around the Grand River you are going to want to take precautions, or just be aware that there could be flooding,” said Public Information Officer for the City of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

The Jackson County Emergency Management team says it’s a good idea to have a plan in place, including a three to five day disaster kit with food, medicine, and other supplies just in case. They also say to make sure to have a plan for your pets.



Crews are on standby and ready to help if needed. The city plans to keep residents up to date with any road closures by messages through its mass communication system.