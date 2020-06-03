City of Jackson will re-open park facilities and recreation programs

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking to take your kids back to the park this summer, the City of Jackson is announcing plans to reopen park facilities and restart recreation programs.

The decision comes after a new Executive Order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that ends the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order and moves Michigan into Stage 4 of the MI Safe Start reopening plan.

Park facilities have been closed and recreation programs canceled since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns. Open spaces of parks and trails have stayed open.

This reopening plan will be phased in over the next two months:

• Playgrounds, athletic field rentals, picnic shelters, basketball courts, tennis/pickleball courts will open on Saturday, June 6. Playground equipment will be thoroughly cleaned before the reopening.

• The Ella Sharp Park Golf Course will open its clubhouse and concessions starting Monday, June 8.

They will operate with limited hours during the week and open on weekends. Call 517-788-4066 for

more information about the golf course.

• The Ella Sharp Park Miniature Golf and Golf Learning Center will both open Friday, June 12.

• The adult softball league will start Monday, July 20 and will take place through Oct. The registration

deadline is Tuesday, July 7. Please contact Softball Coordinator James Wager at softball@

cityofjackson.org or 517-990-6288 for any questions.

• Youth and adult soccer programs are planned for July. More information will be released when plans are finalized.



Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover says her department is closely following the latest directives from the State of Michigan on what programs to restart.

“We’re looking forward to reopening parks and phasing in recreation programs. Of course, we still encourage our residents to practice safe social distancing and to be aware of COVID-19 concerns. Allowing some outdoor activities will allow residents to participate safely and maintain distances,” Hoover said.



Mayor Derek Dobies welcomes this announcement. “Our public parks and recreation offerings greatly enhance our quality of life in Jackson. Reopening them now gives residents the opportunity to get fresh air and exercise, along with a renewed sense of community,” Mayor Dobies said.



The Nixon Park Pool and Skate Park will remain closed for the Summer 2020 season due to COVID-19

concerns and budget restrictions. The City also recently announced that staff would begin working in Jackson City Hall. However, City Hall remains closed to the public through July.