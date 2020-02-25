City of Lansing will make overnight parking permits available

If you’ve been looking to park in Lansing overnight, now you will be able to with the city’s new overnight parking option.

The new parking permit is available beginning March 1, according to Mayor Andy Schor.

The permit will be apply to parking in the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Residents can apply for an annual or temporary parking permit at their permanent residence through the city of Lansing’s Parking Office: lansingmi.gov/parking

Both annual and temporary (up to 72 hours) permits are available.

Lansing residents will be able to purchase a parking permit for $125 per vehicle. Only one annual permit is allowed per address to prevent overcrowding on the streets.

After the application for a permit is approved, residents will receive a residential overnight parking permit (ROPP) sticker to put on their vehicle.

A temporary permit is $10 per night with a 72-hour (three-night) maximum. Only two temporary permits may be granted in a 72-hour period to the same residential address. Residents will be required to print and display the temporary permit. Printing of the permit can be done at home, a local library, or any of the City’s four community centers.

Annual and temporary permits can be suspended in case of construction, emergencies, snow or other weather events. Permit holders will be notified in these cases via email and/or text message. Permits are only valid if displayed correctly.

Obtaining an overnight parking permit does not guarantee a parking spot. Permits are only for vehicles, not for boats, trailers, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, or any other vehicle with more than two axles.