City of Lansing announces art project grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing announced a second round of funding for FY2021 City of Lansing Arts Project Grants Program.

In an effort to extend funding opportunities for those organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, this program is opening a second round of applications with a submission deadline in January 2021.

“We are so proud of the work our area nonprofit arts organizations do, and we know they are struggling right now as a result of the pandemic,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “These funds will help them keep their doors open, which is important to our continued economic success. Arts and cultural tourism is a key component to the growth and stability of our city, and we are proud to support those organizations who work diligently to make our city a destination,” Schor said.

The City of Lansing set aside a total of $82,500 for FY2021 nonprofit arts programming, and those funds will be divided between the two rounds of qualifying applicants. Round-1 applications are currently in the review process and will be announced in mid-October. Those who receive Round-1 funds are ineligible to apply for the Round-2 deadline.

Arts Project Grants are designed to support arts organizations and create community-driven artistic projects that capitalize on Lansing’s assets, inspiration and potential, contributing to a “sense of place” for residents, businesses and visitors. These awards are funded by the City of Lansing through the Mayor’s Arts and Cultural Commission and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Lansing. Organizations serving diverse and/or underserved populations are encouraged to apply.

“These additional funds are extremely important to our organizations right now, and the Arts Council is so grateful for the City’s flexibility and genuine response to the changing needs of this region’s arts and cultural organizations,” said Arts Council executive director, Meghan Martin. “Adding a second grant deadline to allow additional time for program planning is crucial to our arts and cultural community during this time of so much uncertainty,” Martin said.

The mission of the grant program is to support community-driven arts projects and programs that increase access to arts and culture for residents, businesses and visitors to the City of Lansing. Applicants may apply for up to $20,000 and projects must take place within the City of Lansing or specifically be to the service of Lansing residents. Applicants must be a Michigan nonprofit or 501(c)(3) with capacity to complete the project.

Application deadline for Round-2 is January 15, 2021.