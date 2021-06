LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing has announced the operation hours for Hunter Park Pool and Schmidt Pool.

Hunter Park will be open daily from June 6 to August 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., then 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schmidt Pool will be open for lap swim on the same days from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by appointment Monday-Friday. To reserve a slot call 517-483-6686.

Open swim will be available on Tuesday-Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.