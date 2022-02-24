LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing’s Committee on Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion discussed a proposal for Lansing police officers on Wednesday. It would require LPD officers to show ID and complaint information during an encounter with someone.

“Law enforcement must provide a contact card at every interaction and at the back of their card includes information on how to file a complaint if they feel they need one,” said Lansing Councilmember Brian Jackson.

It’s an idea the President of the NAACP’s Lansing branch, Dale Copedge, said he’s on board with.

“I like the idea of having the cards and their information on it so people know who they were talking to,” Copedge said.

Councilmember Jackson said there’s a need for these cards because many people don’t know where to turn if they have a complaint against an officer. Jackson said it could also help bridge the divide between the police and the community.

“Improve the community-police relationship because officers can point to here’s what you can do, if you feel like something wrong happened and people can follow up on that,” Copedge said.

Just this past August, an independent review of the Lansing Police Department recommended something similar to this proposal. It said Lansing police officers should quickly identify themselves when interacting with the public. The proposal advised them to say their full name, rank, and command to anyone they stop and have that available in writing as well.

Back then, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said he was personally pushing for this.

Copedge said the cards could help people more easily file complaints, but he wants to make sure once those complaints are filed that they are also taken seriously.

“The other piece of it is the follow-up of it. You never know where that will go if they would follow up with it or not. But the idea of giving out cards with their name on it, I think is a good idea,” Copedge said.

Councilmember Jackson said the Lansing Police Chief will attend the committee’s next meeting to discuss this new proposal and figure out the next steps.