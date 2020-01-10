City of Lansing, East Lansing and Okemos Public Schools cancel all activities this Saturday due to weather

LANSING (WLNS):

The City of Lansing announced it is cancelling all city activities and closing Community Centers Saturday Jan.11 amid adverse winter weather conditions.

Additionally, the following school district announced event cancellations this Saturday:

Okemos Public Schools is cancelling all athletic and community education activities.

Lansing School District is canceling all Saturday events due to anticipated weather conditions

East Lansing Schools are cancelling all Saturday events, according to East Lansing Parent Council

Additionally East Lansing Police Department is alerting the city of the icy conditions and to exercise caution when driving.

“We know that extreme winter weather is expected that could create adverse travel conditions and we are doing all we can to prepare and keep people safe,” Mayor Andy Schor said. “We recommend that everyone stays off of the roads as much as possible this weekend. City staff is ready to address these conditions and Lansing will be ready.”

In order to be prepared and helpful during the winter storm, please remember to:

• Stock up on supplies – Items such as groceries, salt, shovels, winter clothing, etc.

• Move cars off of the street – Help our first responders and road crews, by keeping your cars off of the street as much as possible.

• Check on your neighbors – Particularly the elderly and those with disabilities.

• Clear your sidewalks of ice and snow as early as possible.

• Lansing Alerts – Sign up for Lansing Alert notifications and lansingmi.gov/lansingalert. • Important numbers – Call 2-1-1 for assistance and 9-1-1 for emergencies.

For regular updates on the City of Lansing winter maintenance activities and emergency notifications, sign up for Lansing Alert text message and email alerts at: lansingmi.gov/lansingalert.