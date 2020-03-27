City of Lansing extends 2019 Lansing income tax filing deadline

This photo taken April 13, 2014 shows the headquarters of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington at daybreak. Tuesday, April 15, is the federal tax filing deadline for most Americans. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing will extend its 2019 City of Lansing income tax filing deadline from April 30, 2020, to July 31, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS has pushed back the federal tax filing deadline to July 15, 2020, and the City of Lansing will follow suit allowing residents and businesses additional time to file their income taxes.

“It’s important that we make sure people have enough time to file their income taxes with the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “Extending the deadline from April 30, 2020, to July 31, 2020, gives people the ability to use their federal tax information when filing. I appreciate everyone’s continued cooperation as we adjust City services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Income Tax Payments can be made:

In Person: Payments can be dropped off into the Treasury and Income Tax drop box located on the Capital Avenue side of City Hall (124 W. Michigan Avenue).

By Mail: Payments can be sent via regular mail to Lansing City Treasurer, P.O. Box 40752, Lansing, MI 48901.

Online: Payments can be made online at www.lansingmi.gov/onlinepayment – You will need your file number or the last four digits of your social security number in order to complete this payment. Checking account payments and credit card payments are accepted.

Phone: Credit card payments can be made by calling 1-855-474-4076. If assistance is needed to complete the process, call Point & Pay’s Customer Service Department at 1-888-891-6064.

Payment Plans/Arrest Warrants/Settlement Agreements: Call 517-483-4103.