City of Lansing moves to 4-day workweek caused by COVID-19 budget shortfalls

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing today announced that it will participate in the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) Work Share program to help address financial impacts as a result of the COVID19 pandemic.

The City of Lansing will move to a four-day workweek, Monday through Thursday, and employees will be paid one day each week through the Work Share program beginning the week of

June 1, 2020, until July 25, 2020.

The Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department, 54-A District Court employees and elected officials will not be participating in the Work Share program.



“Moving to a four-day work week and participating in the Work Share program is another step that the City must take to address budgetary challenges and economic uncertainty that we are all facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Schor.

“This will save the City of Lansing approximately $1.5 million without employees having to take pay cuts by utilizing existing resources available from the state and federal government through COVID-19 relief funding. We know that services may be delayed, but this will ensure that these services can continue to be provided.”



The Work Share program allows City employees to continue to be paid through state and federal

unemployment insurance agency resources, including the additional $600 per week from COVID-19

federal funding, while working 20% reduce hours.

The City of Lansing anticipates saving approximately $1.5 million dollars, which can help make up any shortfall in the existing 2019-20 fiscal year budget or could go toward any further shortfalls in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.



Roughly 500 City employees will participate in the program.

All of these employees will retain their health insurance and other benefits through the City and will be automatically enrolled into the unemployment process to help ensure they have the support they need during this challenging time.



The City of Lansing will be closed on Fridays throughout June and July (excluding July 31, 2020).

Emergency services like police, fire and paramedic assistance, and emergency public works services

will continue on days when the City is closed.