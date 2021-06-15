City of Lansing named as finalist in global innovation competition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing has been named one of the 50 Champion Cities in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge. The Mayors Challenge is a global innovation competition that helps “identify and accelerate” cities’ ambitious ideas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of 630 applicants from 99 countries, Lansing was one of 50 at the top for most competitive urban innovations.

The next step for Lansing as a Mayor’s Challenge finalist? The four month Champion Phase of the competition. From June to October, the finalists must refine their ideas, while receiving technical aid from Bloomberg Philanthropies and their network of innovation experts.

15 cities are set to win the grand prize, receiving $1 million and multiple years of technical assistance to help work to implement their ideas.

The City of Lansing’s idea involves collaborating alongside the Lansing School District, WKAR Public Media, and other stakeholders to enhance and better resources to help combat learning loss that students have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Schor has spoken out about his thoughts about Lansing’s proposed idea,

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting challenges have pushed already existing social, environmental and racial inequities to the forefront across the nation,” said Schor. By partnering with the Lansing School District, we are proposing to address both student and adult literacy across several platforms to increase access to educational resources. We need to help fill the increasing education gap that many in Lansing are facing.” Mayor Andy Schor

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder of Bloomberg LP, Bloomberg Philanthropies and the 108th mayor of New York City. Bloomberg vocalized his appreciation for the 50 finalists,

These 50 finalists are showing the world that in the face of the pandemic’s enormous challenges, cities are rising to meet them with bold, innovative, and ambitious ideas,” said Bloomberg. “By helping these cities test their ideas over the coming months, we will have a chance to identify cutting-edge policies and programs that can allow cities to rebuild in ways that make them stronger and healthier, and more equal and more just.” Michael Bloomberg

The grand prize winners will be announced in early 2022.

For more information about the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, click here.