City of Lansing offers yard waste drop-off starting April 20

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –The City of Lansing’s Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) yard waste collection service will resume in two phases.

The announcement comes following the latest “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, which now allows for yard waste collection.

Drop-off service will be available for the remainder of April and curbside collection is scheduled to begin in May once City staffing levels can adequately accommodate trash, recycling and yard waste collection service.

City of Lansing residents can drop off their yard waste at Hammond Farms (5834 Michigan Rd., Dimondale 48821) on the following dates from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Tuesday, April 21st Thursday, April 23rd Saturday, April 25th

Tuesday, April 28th Thursday, April 30th

*Additional dates may be added if curbside yard waste collection is delayed.

Residents will need to provide identification to prove City of Lansing residency. They will then be able to drop off a maximum of ten bags/bundles of yard waste per day. For safety reasons, residents will also need to remove materials from their vehicles themselves and place them on the ground.

Standard yard waste guidelines must be followed:

Yard waste must be in lawn/leaf bags and should not exceed 30 pounds.

Bundles must be secured by twine, not wire.

Branches must be less than four feet in length and two inches in diameter.

Residents can enter Hammond Farms from the Waverly Road entrance and should follow posted signs.

Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) encourages residents to try backyard composting, especially now, in an effort to decrease the amount of yard waste placed at the curb. Other recommendations include grasscycling, the practice of leaving clippings on the lawn, and mulching, which involves placing organic yard waste materials in garden beds and around trees and shrubs. Additional information on these practices can be found at either: www.michigan.gov/EGLEcompost or

www.lansingmi.gov/yardwaste.

Status updates regarding the drop-off and curbside collection will be provided by April 30th.

For additional information, please contact CART at (517) 483-4400 or recycle@lansingmi.gov.