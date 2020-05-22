City of Lansing receives $210,000 Grant for Fire Department equipment needs

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the City of Lansing has received a $210,000 grant through the state of Michigan’s Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program.

The City of Lansing applied for dollars for both the police department and the fire department and is one of 14 municipalities to receive funding from the state of Michigan. The money will go toward public safety enhancement through the replacement of fire department equipment.

“My administration has put significant funding into fire department equipment needs over the last two years, but replacing expensive, aging equipment in tough budget times continues to be a challenge,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “These dollars awarded from the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges that have resulted, are a tremendous help to the City of Lansing at a time when it is most needed.”

“Securing this grant is a critically needed step forward in upgrading our EMS equipment. Heart monitors save lives and our current ones are nearing the end of their usable life span. A big thank you to Shelbi Frayer for finding and securing this desperately needed grant. This equipment will help save the lives of Lansing residents, plain and simple,” said Lansing Fire Chief Mackey.