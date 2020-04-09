City of Lansing State of Emergency Declaration extended through April 30, 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Andy Schor today announced the extension of the City of Lansing’s State of Emergency declaration in response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through April 30, 2020.

Mayor Schor originally issued this State of Emergency order on March 16, 2020. Under state law, the Mayor has the authority to issue an emergency order for seven days, and anything longer needs City Council’s approval.

The council previously approved to extend the order until April 10, 2020, during their last regular meeting. City Council held a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 9, 2020, and voted to again extend the order through April 30, 2020. Mayor Schor’s administration will continue to work with the Council as extensions are needed.

“As a city, we must do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by continuing to practice social distancing. It’s imperative that we all take Governor Whitmer’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order seriously,” said Mayor Schor. “I have been working closely with City Council to ensure that our local State of Emergency declaration stays in effect as long as it is necessary. I thank them for their partnership as we navigate this uncertain time.”

Although City facilities remain closed, non-essential employees will continue to work from home where possible and departments will respond to inquiries for necessary services. Essential employees including first responders, public service workers and others, continue to work and have COVID-19 safety protocols in place. A list of the phone numbers for City departments that work directly with the public can be found at www.lansingmi.gov/coronavirus.

“Given the extreme circumstances surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Council met for its first ever virtual meeting to extend Mayor Schor’s declaration of a state of emergency,” said Peter Spadafore, City Council President. “This vote was unanimous and represents the commitment of your entire city government to leverage all available resources to keep Lansing residents safe and healthy was we navigate this situation together. We are prepared for further extensions, but hope that is not necessary.”

A state of emergency declaration allows the City to direct all traditional and non-traditional resources to respond to any needs that arise throughout the City. Additionally, it initiates formal contact with the state of Michigan if the event drives the need for additional resources beyond the City’s capabilities.

Updates will continue to be provided as needed. Visit lansingmi.gov/coronavirus for more information.