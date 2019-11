LANSING — The City of Lansing’s Human Relations and Community Services Department will host Community Connect to provide important services to homeless individuals and those at-risk.

Services and necessities such as bus cards, lunch, flu shots, hats and gloves and other personal needs and resources will be available.

The event takes place in the City Hall Lobby at 124 W. Michigan Ave in Lansing Friday Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.