City of Lansing to host Neighborhood Summit

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The City of Lansing is hosting a Neighborhood Summit on Tuesday, February 25th at Sexton High School from 6pm-8pm.



According to the Facebook event hosted by the City, this year, the Summits will become a one-stop-shop of all City Department related information and community partner resources.

February’s Neighborhood Summit will focus on the City Budget. Finance, Assessor and Treasury will be in attendance with resource tables.

Several other organizations will also be at the summit, including Lansing Parks and Recreation, Westside Neighborhood Association, Do1Thing, CASE Credit Union, Lansing SAVE, NorthWest Initiative, Capital Area District Library, the Michigan History Center, Refugee Development Center, BWL and more.

The Sexton choir and marching band will perform and free pizza will be available.

Sexton High School is located at 102 McPherson Ave in Lansing.