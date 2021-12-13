City of Lansing to offer free on-street metered parking through 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced on-street parking in the city will be free from Monday, December 13, 2021, until Sunday, January 2, 2022.

He said this change will encourage people to shop and eat locally.

“Offering complimentary parking through the end of the year is one way that the City of Lansing can help support small businesses who continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Free on-street parking will just make it easier for residents and visitors to stop into their favorite local business downtown and have one less thing to worry about.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

On-street parking maximums will still be monitored and ticketed. The City encourages visitors to look at the signage where they park to see what that area’s maximum allowed time is.

Aside from on-street metered parking, all other parking infractions will still be enforced.

