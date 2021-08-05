City of Lansing to require masks inside City Facilities again

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Masks will be required inside City of Lansing facilities beginning August 9, the CIty announced in a press release.

The new order follows new CDC guidelines released amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

“The City of Lansing and Ingham County are now seeing an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in our area. To protect Lansing residents and City employees, I am requiring that all members of the public wear masks while inside of City facilities, regardless of vaccination status,” said Mayor Andy Schor in the press release. “In light of the most recent data we’ve received from the Ingham County Health Department, this is the best way to keep our community safe. To help further slow the spread, I ask all who are able to do so, to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

City employees will be required to wear masks when interacting with the public or when social distancing is not possible.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re experiencing these completely avoidable increased transmission rates and that this mask mandate is necessary. But I stand shoulder to shoulder with Mayor Schor and will require face coverings for City Council members, City staff, and members of the public at all Council and committee meetings. The quickest way to end these requirements and this pandemic is for more residents to get vaccinated and I encourage all who are eligible to do so,” said City Council President Peter Spadafore.