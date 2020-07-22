City of Lansing voters, election officials can track mail-in ballots with new software

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– The City of Lansing has joined Grand Rapids-based mail service provider Kent Communications, Inc. to use TrackMIBallot to track each piece of ballot mail as it travels through the postal system.

With an increase in absentee voting amid the pandemic, Brian Quist, President of Kent Communications said he wanted to find a way to make the vote-by-mail process more transparent.

“It kind of developed out of some ideas I had during the pandemic when I was under quarantine and watched the elections in Wisconsin and I thought you know, we can do better in Michigan,” Quist said.

Quist said municipalities are given two labels to go on the ballot envelopes, one on the outgoing and one on the incoming. The ballot number is then matched with the voter ID. Voting officials will be able to see when ballots are being delivered to voters, and to look up inquiries when a voter is wondering where their ballot is. The system is also capable of giving each voter their own secure web link where they can track their own ballot.

When the ballot is placed back into the mail by the voter, TrackMIBallot will identify and track that ballot as it enters the postal mail stream, so the voter can be sure that the Postal Service has the ballot and is delivering it. The TrackMIBallot system can also let officials know that a ballot was put in the mail before the mailing deadline, and confirm that each ballot traveled through the Postal Service.

The City of Lansing has already benefited from the product, according to Chris Swope, City of Lansing’s clerk.

“This is a fabulous tool to help us improve the voting process. I have already used it to track down several post office issues and help get ballots in the voters’ hands. I can see this quickly becoming a “must-have” for every community,” said Swope.

“We want to see the most transparent vote-by-mail election process,” Quist said.

Quist encourages anyone whose municipality is using the service to make sure their voter registration email is updated through the Secretary of State.

Michiganders can register to vote and request an absentee ballot at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Request an absentee ballot for the City of Lansing here.