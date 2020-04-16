Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Lansing’s COVID-19 Rescue Fund application closes tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Small businesses in Lansing can apply for $10k grants to help face the severe economic impacts incurred due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Rescue Fund was created as an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to City of Lansing small businesses in danger of going out of business. Small businesses in the City of Lansing can apply for $10,000 grants to help face the sudden and severe economic impacts incurred due to COVID-19.

Grants from the City of Lansing will be awarded by the Lansing Economic Development Corporation.