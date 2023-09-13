PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) — The city of Perry is asking for donations to help with storm damage after its request for emergency financial aid was denied by the state.

Damage was caused by the tornado that hit Perry in August.

In a news release Wednesday, the city details damages received by an F-1 tornado on Aug. 11.

According to the release, tornado damage suffered by the city will cost more than $205,000 — a total that is not covered by insurance.

Perry is now asking for the public to help after being denied aid by Michigan. The city says donations can be made to “City of Perry — Natural Disaster.”

Anybody interested in donating and has more questions may contact Perry Mayor Sue Hammond at 517-625-6155 or shammond@perry.mi.us.

