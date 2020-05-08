City of Portland identifies suspects involved with river trail vandalism

The City of Portland City Manager S. Tutt Gormand the city’s central dispatch have identified the suspects involved with the river trails’ vandalism.
City officials learned of the vandalizism after a witness walking the trail contacted central dispatch.
The city would like to stress the importance of residents in contacting central dispatch when making a complaint, rather than using Facebook, email and messenger.
Portland City Manager Gorman wrote in the city’s Facebook page:
“As a resident and avid user of the river trail, I am personally outraged. As the city manager and former prosecutor, I assure our residents that the City will always make sure those responsible are held accountable.
Portland is an inherently safe community with low crime thanks in part to the partnership with our residents and Portland PD. As in this situation, the suspects are almost always identified and apprehended. So Portland isn’t exactly the ideal place to go unnoticed.”