SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of South Haven announced it won’t host its annual firework show four months before it’s scheduled.

In a post on the City of South Haven’s Facebook page, they said the firework show brings out thousands of people.

So “out of an abundance of caution” with COVID-19, they’ve decided to cancel this year’s event.