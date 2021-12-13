City official, expert see growth with GM battery plant proposal

FILE – A GM logo is shown at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S. The companies’ plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A $2.5 billion dollar proposal from GM and Ultium Cells for a new electrical battery plan is moving to another round of votes in the city of Lansing next week.

“That type of impact on the region would be huge. Obviously a generational type of investment, something that lives long past myself or possible into my daughter’s or grand children’s life times,” said Mike Huerta, president of UAW Local 602.

He said the multi-billion dollar investment of a electric car battery plant is a sign of the company’s commitment to the city. Professor Eric Scorsone said the financial impact would be a huge boost to mid-Michigan.

“That allows Lansing to get tied into the way the economy is moving in terms of sustainable types of industries, industries that are addressing climate change,” said the Michigan State University professor.

The plant’s proposed site is part of a renaissance zone, meaning taxes would be waved on the property. Scorsone says its something that gives Michigan an edge.

“We are in a battle, unfortunately, across states for these kind of facilities. So we are going to have to offer the best package which may included one of these renaissance zone,” he said.

City council president Peter Spadafore said the growth the plant will generate will be wide reaching.

“The revenue this will bring to our community for decades to come will mean we’ll be able to invest in critical infrastructure and also we are on the forefront of the electric vehicle in this country,” he said.

for Huerta, he said employees are ready to fulfill new demand.

“We are going to try and continue to do everything we can to bring new investment, new product. new jobs to the area,” he said.