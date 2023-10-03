LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — City officials in Lansing have reached a settlement with the owners of Logan Square. The new deal will allow the shopping center to remain open as long as owners are willing to comply with a series of new safety measures.

This comes after a mass shooting in July injured five people at a party that was being held in the parking lot of the shopping center. The city says this summer’s shooting was just the latest in a series of violent incidents that have happened there over the years and had moved to declare the location a “public nuisance”.

These new provisions will include hiring a new manager, maintaining more than 30 security cameras, hiring a security guard, and working with local police at least once a month to discuss potential problems.

The owners say they’re frustrated with what they see as an unfair burden that’s going to make it harder for people to do business.

“I need a clear understanding of what it takes to be a successful black business owner in the city of Lansing”, said Ryan Cabell, owner of Energy Event Center in Logan Square. “I’m out of 60 thousand dollars and a business… Am I mad? I was mad 48 hours after, right now, I just need some understanding.”

This decision to settle came from the office of the city attorney, and if any part of the settlement agreement is not honored, then the case will go back in front of a judge.

These are the specific provisions the city outlined in the recent settlement: