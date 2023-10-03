LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — City officials in Lansing have reached a settlement with the owners of Logan Square. The new deal will allow the shopping center to remain open as long as owners are willing to comply with a series of new safety measures.
This comes after a mass shooting in July injured five people at a party that was being held in the parking lot of the shopping center. The city says this summer’s shooting was just the latest in a series of violent incidents that have happened there over the years and had moved to declare the location a “public nuisance”.
These new provisions will include hiring a new manager, maintaining more than 30 security cameras, hiring a security guard, and working with local police at least once a month to discuss potential problems.
The owners say they’re frustrated with what they see as an unfair burden that’s going to make it harder for people to do business.
“I need a clear understanding of what it takes to be a successful black business owner in the city of Lansing”, said Ryan Cabell, owner of Energy Event Center in Logan Square. “I’m out of 60 thousand dollars and a business… Am I mad? I was mad 48 hours after, right now, I just need some understanding.”
This decision to settle came from the office of the city attorney, and if any part of the settlement agreement is not honored, then the case will go back in front of a judge.
These are the specific provisions the city outlined in the recent settlement:
- 1.) Logan Capital, LLC will employ NAI Mid-Michigan to manage Logan Square and to act as its leasing agent, for the next two years.
- 2.) Logan Capital, LLC will amend leases to include language pertaining to illicit activity and termination of leases for any engagement in illicit activity.
- 3.) Logan Capital, LLC will cooperate with law enforcement and turn over any surveillance video when requested.
- 4.) Logan Capital, LLC will maintain 32 security cameras at Logan Square. These will be monitored by a live person from 9 PM to 4 AM for the next two years. The security company or the Lansing Police Department will be called if illegal activity is observed. Signage will be posted on site letting patrons know of the surveillance system. All footage will be maintained for 30 days.
- 5.) Logan Capital, LLC will have at least one security guard for the next two years. They will work 40 hours a week with alternating weekly schedules. The security guard will work shifts from 11 am-7 pm. The security guard is also required to be present during events, shows, and performances that are hosted outside of these hours.
- 6.) Logan Capital, LLC will meet once a month with the Lansing Police Department to discuss crime, safety, and security at Logan Square.
- 7.) Logan Capital, LLC will have all disabled vehicles removed from the parking lot that are not waiting to be repaired by an auto shop at Logan Square.