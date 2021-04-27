City officials to join gun safety consortium

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Later this morning, Lansing mayor Andy Schor and police chief Daryl Green will join a national gun safety consortium which will involve multiple jurisdictions and states.

The purpose for this is to discuss products gun owners can use to secure their firearms better.

The conference is being held in hopes of preventing future gun theft, suicides and accidental shootings.

It will be led by mayors, county executives, police chiefs, and sheriffs representing nearly 30 jurisdictions from 10 states.

Organizers say, the purpose is to combine gun purchasing power with gun safety strategies that can be used regularly.

The virtual meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:00 o’clock this morning on Zoom.