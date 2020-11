Texas (WLNS) –One of the hardest-hit spots in Texas and possibly the country is the town of El Paso, the medical examiner’s office there has ordered a fourth refrigerated mobile morgue.

COVID-19 deaths there continue to rise with more expected as the number of hospital patients in ICUs and respirators reached all-time highs Sunday.

The city has had more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic.