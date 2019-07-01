City program creates summer jobs for teens

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A new program this summer has local teenagers working hard to clean up the city of Jackson.

The group of 11 high school and college-age teens make up the first cohort of the city’s Youth Core program. They’ll spend their days working on different projects around the city cleaning and enhancing the outdoor spaces.

“On a day to day basis they come in to work rather early, I believe around 7 or 8 and they work until 2:30 when it starts getting really hot,” Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick says. “They’re doing projects all over the city of Jackson. A lot of it is cleaning up, such as picking up trash or doing gardening in some of our city gardens like here downtown also replacing mulch in our parks.”

The projects will eventually take them outside of the downtown area and into surrounding neighborhoods. Throughout the summer the teens will also work on career development skills like interviewing and resume-building.

But for many of the teens who were born and raised in Jackson, the program gives them a chance to give back to their community.

“I really like the thought of improving downtown Jackson because to be honest, throughout my life it hasn’t been the best down here,” Jackson High School student Max Moore says. “But I think it can really be revitalized over time and I like the thought of helping out with it.”

The city hopes to expand the program to have more students each summer and handle more projects.