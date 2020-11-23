City to offer free on-street metered parking through 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On-street metered parking in the city of Lansing will be free of charge starting today until Friday, January 1, 2021.

Mayor Andy Schor says “this is to help encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat local” and with the newest COVID-19 restrictions going into place, free on-street parking will make it easier for curbside pickup.

On-street parking maximums will continue to be monitored and ticketed.

Officials say, visitors should look at the signage near where they park for that area`s maximum allowed time.