City works to finalize marijuana ordinance

Lansing (WLNS)– Lansing’s Committee on Public Safety is working to finalize their marijuana ordinance.

The committee met with attorneys this morning for a special meeting to discuss changes that are being made to Chapter 1300.

“Chapter 1300 is our medical marijuana ordinance,” Adam Hussain, At-Large member of the Committee on Public Safety and 3rd Ward Councilmember said.

“The state of Michigan last year did approve recreational marijuana and so we now have what is called the recreational taxation act, so what we are doing is working our way through amendments of our medical marijuana ordinance to now include recreational as well,” Hussain said.

So far the city has approved 25 locations that will sell pot. They’re looking to increase that to 28, but they have to decide where they will be located and if people should be allowed to consume on-site.

“The question is you know whether or not we can ban, whether or not we can cap, whether or not we can disperse throughout the community,” Hussain said. “I’m concerned about the consumption sites.”

The committee also has to decide how many micro-businesses will be allowed to grow their own marijuana to sell.

“Because there is a grow aspect to those, they will be limited to industrial. If there are a number of locations that are available we might look at capping,” Hussain said.

The city hopes to finalize their ordinance by September before the state begins accepting applications Nov. 1st.

“There’s just a host of questions we need answered before we can actually move forward,” Hussain said.

The Committee on Public Safety will meet again next week. After the changes are approved, the planning board needs to take a look and eventually the ordinance will be presented to the city council for final approval.