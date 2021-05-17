Civil Rights Director out after 10 months, set to be interim Detroit Police Chief

DETROIT, Mich. (WLN) – James E White, the director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, is leaving his position after 10 months to join the Detroit police force as the interim Police Chief.

MDCR serves as the operational arm of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, enforcing the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and related disability laws in Michigan, their website said.

White was appointed to the Director position in August of 2020.

The DPD searched for over a year before appointing White.

White has worked with law enforcement in the past, spearheading the DPD’s compliance with two federal consent judgements.

He also helped establish a Civilian Advisory Committee with the DPD to help bridge the gap between civilians and police.