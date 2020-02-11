Civil Rights leader visits Lansing Economic Club today

LANSING (WLNS): A civil rights leader is stopping by a lunch in Lansing today to speak about her role in activism.

Joanne Bland, co-founder and former director of the National Voting Rights Museum in Selma, Ala. is speaking to the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce lunch at the Lansing Economic Club at the Kellog Hotel and Conference Center.

Bland has been a witness and participant in some of the nation’s most significant civil rights battles. Bland has marched with Martin Luther King Jr., as well as alongside 600 peaceful protesters on “Bloody Sunday.” She also was believed to be the youngest among them. She was also one of seven Black students to integrate A.G. Parish High School. Bland’s early involvement in the struggle against Jim Crow has been the foundation for her civil and human rights work throughout her life.