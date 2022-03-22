JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Civil War Muster, the longest running Civil War event in the Midwest, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary on August 27 and 28.

The event will be returning to the historic Cascades Park at 1401 S. Brown St. Jackson, MI 49203.

Under its new President, Maurice Imhoff, the organization says its excited to add several new activities to the event.

Tripp’s Auto Shop & Collision Center has donated $50,000 to provide support and funds for the event over the next upcoming two years.

“It is safe to say that people, organizations and businesses are excited to have the event return!” said Imhoff.

The Jackson Muster is free to the public and welcomes those of all ages.

This brings in 25,000-30,000 fans from throughout Michigan, Canada, and even those in Sweden.

The organization says they encourage visitors to interact with living historians by stepping back in time into the village of Jacksonburg.

Event goers will have the chance to experience the military ball, and see two live battles with cannons and marching infantry.

The Jackson Civil War Society, a not-for-profit organization, is hosting a “Boulevard Area” combined with the Annual Jackson Civil War Muster at Cascade Falls.

Cascade Falls provides a space that approximately 40,000 people converge on the park during the event.

If you want to be an exhibitor in the Boulevard show, you are asked to fill out the enclosed booth application and submit it with a description of your organization or link to your website representing the items you will be selling.