Claimants asked to avoid certifying claims this Monday in order to keep the system functioning properly

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In order to avoid slowdowns and keep the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency’s online system functioning properly, the agency is directing claimants who need to certify next week to avoid doing so on Monday, April 20, and instead wait to certify throughout the week and during off-peak hours.

Mondays generally have the highest number of logins and web interactions

Under federal law, unemployed workers must certify that they are still unemployed two weeks after their initial claim is approved and every two weeks after. Once the claim is certified, benefit payments are disbursed. Claimants can certify their claim by visiting Michigan.gov/UIA and signing into their MiWAM account.

“Workers who need to certify their claims should avoid doing so on Monday and instead certify later in the week during off-peak hours,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “The day of the week you certify doesn’t impact benefit amounts and by spreading out the certifications you’ll keep the system up and running and allow others filing claims to access their accounts.”

The UIA also urges all workers to use the system during off-peak hours between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. throughout the week and to stay off the system after they have filed and certified claims.